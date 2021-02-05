Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,608 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 647,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

