Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,273 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 646.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.