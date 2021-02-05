Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,488 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $79.31 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,855,307 shares of company stock worth $133,486,928. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

