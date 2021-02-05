Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

