Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.71, for a total transaction of $881,681.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,044 shares of company stock valued at $15,328,593 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $489.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.16 and a 200-day moving average of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

