Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

