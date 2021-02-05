Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Incyte by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

