Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $70,604,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 717,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $46.75 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.