Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.

Arista Networks stock opened at $319.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

