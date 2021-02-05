Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.
- On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.
- On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60.
- On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.
- On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.
Arista Networks stock opened at $319.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
