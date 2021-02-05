Arionum (ARO) Price Up 9% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $59,406.81 and approximately $94.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.80 or 0.04391738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00397956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.01147600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00481434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.56 or 0.00403958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00243521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

