Argus Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lifted by Argus from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.54.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

