Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock valued at $448,113.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

