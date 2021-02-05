Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

