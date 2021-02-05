ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

ArcBest stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

