Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $109.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

