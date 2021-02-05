Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Aptiv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.18. 12,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.