Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on APRE. Robert W. Baird lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

