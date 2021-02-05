Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.49 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.