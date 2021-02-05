Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Usca Ria LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Apple stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

