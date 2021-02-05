Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.49

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 51487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.12% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.