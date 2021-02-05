Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

