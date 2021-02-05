Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARI. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

