Andrew R. Hockey Sells 120,000 Shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Stock

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

IOG stock opened at GBX 15.88 ($0.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Independent Oil and Gas plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.38 ($0.24).

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

