Andrew R. Hockey Sells 120,000 Shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Stock

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).
IOG stock opened at GBX 15.88 ($0.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Independent Oil and Gas plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.38 ($0.24).
About Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L)
