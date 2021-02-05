Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 37.8%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rose 37.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 11,828,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the average daily volume of 1,455,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

The stock has a market cap of $998.42 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

