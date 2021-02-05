Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anaplan traded as high as $76.46 and last traded at $75.97, with a volume of 37760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,696,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,211 shares of company stock worth $24,563,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

