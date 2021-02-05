Analyzing Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Poxel alerts:

Poxel has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Poxel and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poxel N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 3.65% 6.85% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Poxel and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poxel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poxel and Suzuki Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poxel $88.11 million 2.23 $15.97 million N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $32.03 billion 0.74 $1.23 billion $10.47 18.38

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Poxel.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Poxel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poxel

Poxel S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles. The company is also developing PXL770, an adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase enzyme, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that controls body energy metabolism and treats chronic metabolic diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It has a licensing agreement with Enyo Pharma for the development of PXL007 (EYP001), an FXR agonist that is in Phase I study for the treatment of hepatitis B and NASH; and DeuteRx LLC for the development of PXL065, a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NASH. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.