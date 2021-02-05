Analyzing Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Clearfield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nutroganics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearfield and Nutroganics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nutroganics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Nutroganics.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Nutroganics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 7.84% 9.28% 8.18% Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearfield and Nutroganics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $93.07 million 4.83 $7.29 million $0.53 61.87 Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Nutroganics.

Risk & Volatility

Clearfield has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutroganics has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearfield beats Nutroganics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nutroganics Company Profile

Nutroganics, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of businesses in the consumables segment of the healthy lifestyle marketplace, and capitalizes on synergies from manufacturing through distribution. The company was founded in October 8, 1969 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

