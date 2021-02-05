Analyzing Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -342.52% -112.03% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acasti Pharma and Orexigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 272.19%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Orexigen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -3.28 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

Orexigen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orexigen Therapeutics beats Acasti Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

