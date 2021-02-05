Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at GBX 8,911.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,911.50 ($116.43).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 9,800 ($128.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

LON:SPX opened at £113.15 ($147.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £110.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,470 ($97.60) and a 1 year high of £121.05 ($158.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

