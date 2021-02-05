Analysts Set Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) PT at $79.00

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -248.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $73.09.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

