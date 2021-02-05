Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $72.88

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,933. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

