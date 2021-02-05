Analysts Set Expectations for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

HBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

