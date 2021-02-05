Analysts Set Expectations for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

