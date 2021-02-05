Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$8.77

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.77.

Several research firms recently commented on ARX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

ARX stock opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.29. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$7.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -20.31%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

