Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $416.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

