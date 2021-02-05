Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

