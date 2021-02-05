Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $3.90 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,832 shares of company stock valued at $462,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

