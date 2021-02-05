Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

