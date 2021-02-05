Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.14 and a 200-day moving average of $237.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.