Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Profire Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 3,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.