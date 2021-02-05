Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Marchex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 26.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

