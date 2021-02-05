Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 203,295 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $3,944,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.