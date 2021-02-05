Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

