AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.97-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

Shares of AME traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,798. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

