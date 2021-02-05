AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Cowen

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.91.

ABC stock opened at $111.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

