American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 231,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,293. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

