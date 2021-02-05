American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $72,751,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

