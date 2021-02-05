American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

AHOTF opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

