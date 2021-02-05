American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

