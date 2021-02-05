America First Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

